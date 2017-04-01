WATCH: The Internet loves these twin toddlers who recreated their favourite scene from Frozen

Their mother posted the video online and the Internet fell in love instantly. (Source: Colleen Jordan/ Facebook) Their mother posted the video online and the Internet fell in love instantly. (Source: Colleen Jordan/ Facebook)

Disney films are a favourite among children and more often than not, grown-ups indulge in it too. Princess Elsa and Anna from the 2013 film Frozen holds a special place among the young, so much so that we now have two toddlers recreating an entire scene from the film!

Remember the opening scene from Frozen, where the sisters play with snow balls? Yes, that lovely scene has been recreated by two twin sisters and the Internet is going crazy with their adorable performance.

ALSO WATCH | You’ll die laughing when you see this kid eating and spilling food like a boss

Two-year-old Maddie and Scarlett from Philadelphia who can barely manage themselves performed the entire opening scene of Frozen to the T. With perfect timing, synchronisation, hand gestures and the fact that each twin has taken on a specific role, one as Anna and the other as Elsa, it’s actually mesmerising.

ALSO READ | Mother got shock of her life when a deadly snake photobombed her two-year-old toddler’s picture

The video shows one of the sisters facing down on a pillow, while the other lies down on top of her while enacting the scene, which plays on the TV screen in front of them.

Mom Colleen Jordan posted the adorable clip on her Facebook wall on March 28 saying, “Acting out their favorite scene from Frozen”. Since then the video has garnered over 25 million views!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd