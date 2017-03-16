Trending News

WATCH: The Internet is in love with these British grandmothers showing off Bhangra moves

Wondering if they actually are elderly women matching steps to the bhangra beats? You'll be shocked to know the truth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 16, 2017 8:58 pm
bhangra, granny bhangra in britain, bhangra-dancing british old women video viral, bhangra british old women viral video, indian express, indian express news, viral videos, trending These women apparently work for a theatre company based out of London. (Source: Fizzog Productions)

When we see people of other communities embracing our culture as their own with enthusiasm, it is nothing but a treat to our eyes. Just like this video of a ‘grandmother-trio’ who went ballistic dancing to some hip, bhangra beats! Anand Mahindra, the MD of Mahindra group, posted a video of these ‘grannies’ dancing to the desi beats, reportedly for Fizzog Productions, a theatre company in England.

In case you are wondering if they actually are elderly women matching steps to the bhangra beats, then well, you’ll be shocked to know the truth. The three women are apparently middle-aged women in the guise of ‘savage grannies’, and they are kicking up a storm in England!

Watch the video here.

Amusing, isn’t it?

 

