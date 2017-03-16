WATCH: The Internet is in love with these British grandmothers showing off Bhangra moves

These women apparently work for a theatre company based out of London. (Source: Fizzog Productions) These women apparently work for a theatre company based out of London. (Source: Fizzog Productions)

When we see people of other communities embracing our culture as their own with enthusiasm, it is nothing but a treat to our eyes. Just like this video of a ‘grandmother-trio’ who went ballistic dancing to some hip, bhangra beats! Anand Mahindra, the MD of Mahindra group, posted a video of these ‘grannies’ dancing to the desi beats, reportedly for Fizzog Productions, a theatre company in England.

ALSO READ | Watch: This Sikh-duo dancing to Bhangra version of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ is the best thing you’ll see on the Internet today

In case you are wondering if they actually are elderly women matching steps to the bhangra beats, then well, you’ll be shocked to know the truth. The three women are apparently middle-aged women in the guise of ‘savage grannies’, and they are kicking up a storm in England!

Watch the video here.

This should perk up your morning. Proves that no matter where you’re from,your age or your shape,you’ll look cool when you get down&Bhangra! pic.twitter.com/Hdw8AvhzoA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 16, 2017

Amusing, isn’t it?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd