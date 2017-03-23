WATCH: Internet is going crazy with this cat’s amazing cup-and-ball game skills

Little Snow lives with his onwner in Tokyo and has many followers on Twitter and Instagram. (Source: Youtube) Little Snow lives with his onwner in Tokyo and has many followers on Twitter and Instagram. (Source: Youtube)

Are you one of those who starts feeling little dizzy seeing the cup-and-ball games? Well, trust us there are many of us who feel a little confused and never get it right — under which cup exactly the ball or the coin is. But not for this furry cat, who has awed the Internet by its implacable intelligence.

The furry moggie called Snow watches his owner shuffling the ball under cups and Snow find the hidden ball every time! Yes, multiple videos, multiple times with as many as FIVE cups, but there’s no miss. And though Netizens around the world are mesmerised by his talent, the fluffy one looks like he couldn’t care less.

The one-and-half-year-old cat living in Toyko is not just an Internet sensation in Japan but also worldwide.

