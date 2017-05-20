WATCH: This cute little dog’s obsession for fitness is breaking the Internet

Riptide, the dog, happily joined in a beach workout session. (Source: Stanford women’s crew/Instagram) Riptide, the dog, happily joined in a beach workout session. (Source: Stanford women’s crew/Instagram)

In the race of running ahead of time, we mostly neglect our health and fail to take out time for fitness. While some of us are unable to devote time due to work commitments, most of us tend to avoid it due to our laziness. Procrastinating your gymming sessions and exercises? It’s time to take inspiration from a little pup. Yes, you hear that right. Riptide, the dog, has built up a cult following on Instagram, amassing over 5,ooo followers with a selection of videos and photos showing his daily activities.

The golden retriever happily joined the Stanford Women’s Crew at a beach workout session in Redwood City, California out of curiousity and ended up being a constant presence at their training bouts. A viral video of Riptide shows him joining the team for a round of ab bicycles by holding paws to his chest and flapping his legs in a circuit routine. While doing so, the cute canine seems to be a super fun time. A few candid shots of the dog posing for a photo with the Stanford Women’s Crew are also floating around on social media networking sites.

The video, posted by Stanford Crew, also shows people cheerfully encouraging Riptide for all his courage and determination. And if that was not enough, Instagram is full of praiseworthy comments and appreciation for his zeal too. Moreover, the video has successfully garnered over 16,ooo views, at the time of writing.

