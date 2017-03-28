WATCH: Indian guy breaks leg while lifting weights at gym; video goes viral with over 1 million views

Here’s what NOT to do! (Source: Dheeraj Dc/Facebook) Here’s what NOT to do! (Source: Dheeraj Dc/Facebook)

How often have you seen guys stretching and pushing themselves at the gym so as to keep lifting more and more weights to not only get that perfect body but also hit that enviable number that they can boast of? We guess, way too often than we’d like. And though pushing yourself to become fit is a great thing, the problem arises when you overdo it.

One such example is of this guy at a gym who attempts to lift an insane amount of weight with his legs. Even though he’s visibly in pain, he pushes himself and seconds later, his left leg snaps! Posted by a fitness trainer on Facebook, with the warning: “INJURY DURING LEG WORKOUT. say no to ego lifting, Utna hi uthao jitna control me ho”, the video immediately went viral with close to 2 million views, and over 6,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here. (Be warned, it is graphic in nature.)



Here’s the guy after the unfortunate incident.



Let this be a lesson for you to never overdo exercises at the gym!

