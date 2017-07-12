Latest News

WATCH: Here’s how Indian fans of Game of Thrones feel (cue in the LOL-ing)

As shocking as it may sound, there are still people who haven't watched Game of Thrones. But the good thing is, they're rectifying the error by binge-watching the series before July 17. This hilarious video captures the range of emotions they are - and would be - going through.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 12, 2017 5:13 pm
Don't like Game of Thrones? Get ready to be ostracised!
With Game of Thrones season 7 about to premiere in a couple of days, the excitement is palpable. As is with the rest of the world, die-hard Indian fans are also waiting for July 17 with bated breath. But there are those who – till date – may not have seen a single episode (yes, such people exist) and have just woken up to the phenomenon that is Game of Thrones. Which would explain nights of binge-watching the series so that they’re ready for the big reveal of Season 7.

Well, the guys over at The Timeliners have recreated every Indian binge-watching the series and the video is hilarious. But the friends who’ve seen everything and want to spoil the plot, to the deaths that just spring out of nowhere, the horror, the shock, the incest, the murder — all that GOT is famous for, and Indians reacting to it.

Sounds like a riot? It is.

Then there is the professor who ‘came up’ with the idea that Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen! Priceless.

 

