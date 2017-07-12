WATCH: Here’s how Indian fans of Game of Thrones feel (cue in the LOL-ing)

Don’t like Game of Thrones? Get ready to be ostracised! Don’t like Game of Thrones? Get ready to be ostracised!

With Game of Thrones season 7 about to premiere in a couple of days, the excitement is palpable. As is with the rest of the world, die-hard Indian fans are also waiting for July 17 with bated breath. But there are those who – till date – may not have seen a single episode (yes, such people exist) and have just woken up to the phenomenon that is Game of Thrones. Which would explain nights of binge-watching the series so that they’re ready for the big reveal of Season 7.

Well, the guys over at The Timeliners have recreated every Indian binge-watching the series and the video is hilarious. But the friends who’ve seen everything and want to spoil the plot, to the deaths that just spring out of nowhere, the horror, the shock, the incest, the murder — all that GOT is famous for, and Indians reacting to it.

Sounds like a riot? It is.

Then there is the professor who ‘came up’ with the idea that Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen! Priceless.

Watch the video here

