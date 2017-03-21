WATCH: This Indian classical choreography of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of you’ is a sight to behold

Bright traditional dance costumes, gracious movements and poise, this combination is mesmerising. (Source: Detour Odisha/ Youtube) Bright traditional dance costumes, gracious movements and poise, this combination is mesmerising. (Source: Detour Odisha/ Youtube)

When Ed Sheeran released his latest single ‘Shape of You’, he probably knew it’s going to dominate music charts, not just in the UK or the US, but worldwide. But he could not have guessed that his song would become a dancing anthem, and people around the world would groove to its tunes, and completely own it. Yes, like the dancing duo who went viral dancing to the Bhangra mix of the song, and not to forget the fantastic performance by students of IIT Roorkee.

And the latest to join the craze is a team of five Odisha dancers. Shot against the backdrop of Odisha’s heritage sites in Bhubaneswar like that Dhauli Shanti Stupa and others — this is a treat to the eye. Bright traditional dance costumes, gracious movements and poise, this combination is mesmerising. And to make it even better, the danseuse of Detour Odisha wore ghungroo, and the result is quite captivating.

