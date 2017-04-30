WATCH: Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj roasts Donald Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

‘If you’re going to survive the age of Trump, you gotta start thinking like a minority’ – Hasan Minhaj. ‘If you’re going to survive the age of Trump, you gotta start thinking like a minority’ – Hasan Minhaj.

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner is a laughing riot, and this year – despite the absence of US President (something that hasn’t happened since Ronald Reagan was recuperating in 1981), Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj managed to have the audience and us in splits all through his hilarious monologue.

And the 31-year-old pulled no punches while roasting Donald Trump and his administration – all of whom were also absent from the dinner. From making several jokes on POTUS’ proximity with the Russians, Minhaj had jibes for everyone, including the media. “We gotta address the elephant that’s not in the room. The leader of our country is not here. And that’s because he lives in Moscow, it is a very long flight. It’d be hard for Vlad to make it. Vlad can’t just make it on a Saturday! As for the other guy, I think he’s in Pennsylvania because he can’t take a joke,” Minhaj said amidst laughter from the audience. “Trump tweets at 3am sober. Who is tweeting at 3am sober? Donald Trump, because it’s 10 AM in Russia. Those are business hours,” he added.

Watch the hilarious monologue here.

