WATCH: Family’s miraculous escape from a deadly car crash will leave you shell-shocked

A car rammed into a mother and her children. (Source: SWNS TV/YouTube) A car rammed into a mother and her children. (Source: SWNS TV/YouTube)

How does it feel to survive a deadly car accident? You are gracious for your life and thank the almighty, isn’t it? One such terrifying moment was caught live on the CCTV camera when a car flipped and crashed into two against the fence. The incident happened on May 17, in Mandy White of Benfleet, UK, when a mother was taking her children to school.

Suddenly, a car fled towards them in high speed from the opposite side. As the driver lost control after getting hit by another car, it turned, mounted the pavement and rammed into the family.

In this video, screams and shouts of victims for ‘help’ can be heard clearly and after sometime, the children and their mother can be seen getting up when few passers-by came to lend a helping hand. Miraculously, the mother and her two children survived the horrific car incident and the old female driver also escaped unhurt.

According to the Southend Standard, the 42-year-old mother was accompanied by her daughter Poppy, 5, and 17-months-old Taylor. “I don’t remember how we got out,” Ms White said. According to the Daily Mail, Ms White and her daughter Poppy are now being treated for minor leg injuries. The traumatised mother said her family is “lucky to be alive” after being pinned against a fence by a car in this terrible incident.

