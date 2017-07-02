WATCH: In Moscow, ‘out-of-control’ portable loos chase after people on the streets!

Some toilets apparently still had people in it, as they were swept away. (Source: 27khv/Twitter) Some toilets apparently still had people in it, as they were swept away. (Source: 27khv/Twitter)

As many Indians rejoice in the monsoon showers after a particularly hot summer, things have taken a rather freakish turn on the streets of the Russia’s capital, as blue loo cubicles ‘chased after’ unsuspecting people on the streets, as they tried to duck for cover during a heavy rainfall.

The video of portable loos rampaging on the streets of Moscow, scaring away people as extremely heavy rainfall hit the city last week, has gone viral. Shared by journalist Bryan MacDonald on Twitter (he apparently took it from a local Russian Facebook page), has been doing the rounds online, garnering thousands of retweets, likes and comments.

He shared it with the caption: “In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke.”

Watch the video here.

In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/MBmI3PJ6db — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) June 30, 2017

As alarming as it might have been on ground, may Twitter users couldn’t help but laugh at the unlikely situation. One person commented, “Headed to Red Square today? Urine for a big surprise, it seems”, while another brought in a Dr Who reference, “Hmm which Time Lord has a TARDIS that looks like a port-a-loo?”

