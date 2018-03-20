Latest News
Children describe their understanding of ‘Feminism’ to illustrator; the sketches will make you smile

In the 6.30-minute viral video, which has over 2 lakh views, different children sit along with an illustrator and describe what they understand by the term Feminism. Wondering what the final sketches look like? Check the clip out.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2018 10:11 pm
There are often videos highlighting how gender discrimination is something that children are not born with but something which they learn while growing up. Dwelling on the same concept, YouTube channel
HiHo Kids, in their 25th episode of Kids Describe elaborated an interesting notion. In the 6.30-minute viral video, which has over 2 lakh views, different children sit along with an illustrator and describe what they understand by the term Feminism. It is quite interesting to note how varied yet focussed their opinion is. Wondering what the final sketches look like? Check out the clip here.

Watch the video here:

What is your view on feminism? Let us know in the comments below.

