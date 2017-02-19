WATCH: If you loved the IIT-Roorkee version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of you, check these guys out!

This is brilliant! (Source: Walk Off The Earth/Youtube) This is brilliant! (Source: Walk Off The Earth/Youtube)

Ed Sheeran’s amazing number Shape of You has taken the world by storm, and that included these guys over at the Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee, who ended up producing their brilliant cover of it. In fact, it would be safe to say, that for the Indian online populace, with close to four million views within days.

Now, another musical group Walk off the Earth has come up with their cover of the song, and it’s amazing the way they’ve recreated it. And baby, in tow, no less. Using simple instruments and sitting around the living room table, they’ve managed to slay the number.

