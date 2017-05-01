WATCH: If you are a ’90s kids, these music videos will make you very nostalgic

Shahid Kapoor from the song ‘Aankhon mein tera hi chehra. (Source: AryansVevo/ YouTube) Shahid Kapoor from the song ‘Aankhon mein tera hi chehra. (Source: AryansVevo/ YouTube)

Childhood, for almost all grown-ups, is the time they miss the most. Life seemed simpler and less fraught with struggles. And thus it is no surprise why one always ends up feeling nostalgic about it. And if you grew up in the late ’90s, there are several things that will remind you of the glorious time that was your childhood. Life changed rather drastically post-2000, as too many things changed too early. Cellphones entered our lives, and so did social media.

ALSO READ| Three films with which 90s Bollywood came of age

Music, that we had grown up listening to, also underwent a sea-change. Along with Bollywood music, there were several other independent artistes in the late ’90s and early 2000s, who created some powerful music. Their melodious vocals had us completely hooked. Sadly, there remains no remnants of that time any more. In recent times, there are hardly any music videos released by Lucky Ali or Falguni Pathak, and it goes without saying how much that is missed by a ’90s kid.

Here are 5 videos that will remind you of those times.

Aren’t you feeling very nostalgic?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now