WATCH: I don’t like to be touched, says 10-yr-old autistic boy arrested at school

If you had to choose between being duty-bound and being humane, what will you choose? If a video going viral is to go by, a 10-year-old autistic boy was arrested at his school, as his dazed mother looked on. According to Washington Post, 10-year-old John Benjamin Haygood, was at Florida’s Okeechobee Achivement Academy to give a standardised test, when two school resource officers tried to arrest him for kicking his teacher. Haygood had kicked and scratched his educational assistant in October last year. He is heard saying “I don’t like to be touched” in the video that his mother Luanne Haygood reportedly made. He had an outstanding warrant against him on charges of third-degree felony after he hit the school board member, but his family did not know about the warrant.

Reportedly, Haygood spent the night in Fort Pierce at a juvenile facility before getting a release the next morning.

