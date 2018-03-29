Presents Latest News

WATCH: How this 15-storey building turned into a pile of dust in just 10 seconds

Here's how a building vanished from sight in 10 seconds. Captioned, "Chinese workers in Chengdu demolish a high-rise building in the blink of an eye," the video garnered much attention online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 29, 2018 10:02 pm
building crashing in china, china building falls, video of building crashing, viral video of building crashing in china, viral video, indian express, indian express news It took no time for the building to vanish into a huge cloud of dust and rubble. (Source: PDchina/Twitter)
While it takes a lot of time and effort to construct a building, a video posted by People’s Daily China shows how easy and quick it is to demolish one. The incredible moment was caught on camera where one can see the decade-old exhibition centre in south-west China being reduced to rubble in a short span of 10 seconds. Yes, you read that right. According to Daily Mail, the area around the building was sealed and the local police evacuated the residents during the explosion.

Dynamites were set by workers to blow up the 15-storey building set in a 2.5 million-square-foot area and it took no time for it to vanish into a huge ball of smoke. Captioned, “Watch as Chinese workers in the city of Chengdu demolish a high-rise building in the blink of an eye,” the video has garnered much attention on social media and people seem to be amazed after watching it.

Watch the video here:

