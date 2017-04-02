WATCH: How far will you go to win a date? This guy skydived to ask a girl out for prom!

Meyers had the brilliant plan to win over his prom-date! (Source: Ty Meyers/ Youtube) Meyers had the brilliant plan to win over his prom-date! (Source: Ty Meyers/ Youtube)

Time and again we have come across unusual proposals that men around the world do to win the hearts of their lady love. From popping the question against the backdrop of picturesque Northern Lights to proposing with a giant meteoroid weighing over thirty tonnes – we have seen it all. But the excitement can be understood as they propose the women for marriage, a commitment for life. However, one teenager is throwing some serious challenges to such would-be-grooms as he jumped out to a plane to ask a girl out for prom!

ALSO READ | 10 epic quirky proposals that no one could say ‘no’ to

Yes, the teen literally jumped from a plane and raised a placard thousand miles above the sea-level while skydiving. After dicing from the aircraft, the young boy raised a hand-written note and recorded his stunt.

Synced with Ellie Goulding’s hit song “Falling For You,” the clip shows Ty Myers hopping out of the carrier with a card in his hands that reads, “Dear K P, I’m Falling 4 u, PROM?”

Watch video here

Well, the prom-proposal worked. Miss Katie who was there to greet him on the Earth, said yes and even accepted a rose!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd