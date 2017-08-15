WATCH: How every GOT fan has gone from HATING Jaime Lannister to LOVING him

- Game of Thrones season 7 episode 5 summary: Tyrion and Jamie meet, Jon goes beyond the wall with the Hound
- Game of Thrones season 7’s latest episode has got Twitterati excited for more reasons than one
- Twitterati say ‘Happy Raksha Bandhan’ after Stark kids reunite in the latest Game of Thrones episode
Game of Thrones is one show that focuses on the grey shades of characters instead of making them good or evil (well, except for maybe Cersei). With a tinge of reality, every character — good or bad — shows a variety of emotional changes through their course on the drama series. The same has been for Jaime Lannister, essayed by actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. While the viewers despised him in the beginning of the show, most of them have now developed a soft corner for the Lannister knight.
Sketching how his character develops, YouTube user Shahan Reviews has shared Jamie’s evolution in a video. The 3.16-minute clip also shows all the main incidents throughout the seasons — from why he really killed the Mad King to what made him attack the unarmed, Daenerys Targaryen, in the Season 7 Episode 4.
The video has garnered more than 950,000 views so far!
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App