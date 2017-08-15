WATCH: How every GOT fan has gone from HATING Jaime Lannister to LOVING him

Jaime Lannister: From then to now! (Source: File Photo) Jaime Lannister: From then to now! (Source: File Photo)

Game of Thrones is one show that focuses on the grey shades of characters instead of making them good or evil (well, except for maybe Cersei). With a tinge of reality, every character — good or bad — shows a variety of emotional changes through their course on the drama series. The same has been for Jaime Lannister, essayed by actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. While the viewers despised him in the beginning of the show, most of them have now developed a soft corner for the Lannister knight.

Sketching how his character develops, YouTube user Shahan Reviews has shared Jamie’s evolution in a video. The 3.16-minute clip also shows all the main incidents throughout the seasons — from why he really killed the Mad King to what made him attack the unarmed, Daenerys Targaryen, in the Season 7 Episode 4.

Watch the video here.

The video has garnered more than 950,000 views so far!

