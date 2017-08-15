India @ 70

WATCH: How every GOT fan has gone from HATING Jaime Lannister to LOVING him

Sketching how his character develops, a YouTuber has shared Jamie Lannister’s evolution in a video. The 3.16-minute clip also shows all the main incidents throughout the GOT seasons — from why he really killed the Mad King to what made him attack the unarmed, Daenerys Targaryen, in the Season 7 Episode 4.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 15, 2017 7:24 pm
jaime lannister, game of thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, got season 7, got, got jaime lannister, jaime lannister fight, jaime love or hate, indian express, indian express news Jaime Lannister: From then to now! (Source: File Photo)
Game of Thrones is one show that focuses on the grey shades of characters instead of making them good or evil (well, except for maybe Cersei). With a tinge of reality, every character — good or bad — shows a variety of emotional changes through their course on the drama series. The same has been for Jaime Lannister, essayed by actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. While the viewers despised him in the beginning of the show, most of them have now developed a soft corner for the Lannister knight.

Sketching how his character develops, YouTube user Shahan Reviews has shared Jamie's evolution in a video. The 3.16-minute clip also shows all the main incidents throughout the seasons — from why he really killed the Mad King to what made him attack the unarmed, Daenerys Targaryen, in the Season 7 Episode 4.

The video has garnered more than 950,000 views so far!

