WATCH: Homeless man gets a stunning makeover for free; draws compliments from all around

Wow! The mother of all makeovers! (Source: AJ+/Facebook) Wow! The mother of all makeovers! (Source: AJ+/Facebook)

While most makeovers bring a smile on the face of the one getting it, a unique case of makeover has brought tears to the eyes of a person. Don’t get it wrong! After all, how can anyone hold their tears back upon getting a gift they never thought they would ever get?

Jose Antonia, a homeless man in Spain, couldn’t help but get teary-eyed when a salon gave him a free makeover beyond recognition. The La Salvajeria salon of Spain turned the 55-year-old homeless man having unkempt and grey hair into a complete dandy with shiny shoes and designer shades. A viral video – one that has garnered more than 70 lakh views and 1.5 likes – posted by AJ+ on Facebook shows the epic transformation that even earns Antonia random compliments from strangers after he walks out of the salon.

