Latest News

WATCH: Hold your breath! Traffic policeman runs in front of car to save a child

The officer ran past all the vehicles amid moving traffic to save the young one's life in China's Guizhou province on June 19.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2017 9:34 pm
officer in front of car, traffic policeman car save child, cop in front of car to save child, people china twitter, Guizhou, indian express, indian express news This moment will send shivers down your spine. (Source: People’s Daily, China/Twitter)
Top News

“A hero can be anyone. Even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy’s shoulders to let him know that the world hadn’t ended.” Who can forget this quote from the movie The Dark Knight Rises? Well, a man in China just proved that real heroes exist by saving a child’s life even as he risked his own.

The officer ran past all the vehicles amid moving traffic to save the young one’s life in China’s Guizhou province on June 19. If the cop had not taken the step, the child would have died on the spot. In the video posted on Twitter by People’s Daily, China, the child can be seen running on the busy road without looking at the vehicles coming in front of him. “Traffic policeman in China’s Guizhou jumps into action to save child who suddenly jumps off a scooter and runs across the busy road,” the video has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

Kudos to the cop!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 23: Latest News