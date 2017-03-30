WATCH: Hold back tears and laugh along as elders with terminal diseases #LaughAtDeath

The video has a handful of elders crack jokes with beaming smiles about their medical conditions and the irreversibility of it. (Source: End of Life Care India/YouTube) The video has a handful of elders crack jokes with beaming smiles about their medical conditions and the irreversibility of it. (Source: End of Life Care India/YouTube)

Palliative care is the care and attention given to the elderly suffering from terminal illness. As much as it is about providing them with physical wellness, an approach towards holistic wellness is now helping these elderly to #LaughAtDeath. A video shared by End of Life Care India on YouTube is bringing Netizens to tears, as a handful of elders crack jokes with beaming smiles put up a funny act about their medical conditions and the irreversibility of it. The clip has four elders trying their hands at stand-up comedy, while they bravely joke around about death. The video, with 96,698 views at the time of writing, is going viral.

Watch the video here, and laugh along with these adorable elders.

