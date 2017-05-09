WATCH: Wow! This Hindu-Muslim couple missed their pheras and nikah to dance the night away

Dancing the night away! (Source: Shutterdown – Lakshya Chawla/Facebook) Dancing the night away! (Source: Shutterdown – Lakshya Chawla/Facebook)

What does a wedding night look like? With twinkling lights and ornate decoration, the bride and groom exchange garlands and sit beside each other to pose with family members from both sides. Going by the traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony, both of them exchange vows and take seven rounds of the sacred fire. For Muslims, it is more of a formal proposal from the groom which the bride has to accept by repeating “Qubool hai” three times over.

But, this Hindu-Muslim couple based in Dubai had a totally different idea of wedding in their head. A Muslim boy Junaid Shaikh and a Hindu girl Garima Joshi studied together in Symbiosis, Pune. Fate bought them together again through a chance meeting in Dubai. Well, cupid struck and the two fell in love. However, convincing their families for marriage was a hard nut to crack because of their religious backgrounds. So, when they finally said yes, the couple decided to have a hatke wedding night. “We’re not doing a nikah, we’re not doing pheras. We are just having a celebration. It’s a celebration of two cultures and two families,” Shaikh said. Shattering all stereotypes, they skipped the nikah and pheras and danced the night away instead!

Keeping their social media game strong with the hashtag #ShaikhItWithJosh, their marriage gives goals to let go of the old notions and come together to join in the party. Strung into a fairy tale by Shutterdown Photography, their journey has been documented in a 4.20 minute video. With over 42,000 views at the time of writing, it has wooed thousands of hearts. “It’s so unfortunate that even today Hindu-Muslim marriage is considered a taboo in our country. We met Garima & Junaid last year and after meeting them we were so convinced that love is way beyond culture and religion,” the caption reads.

