WATCH: Hilarious moment when a child is dragged away after interrupting live reporting

Live television is difficult. Therefore, what anchors fear the most is bloopers. Scottish broadcaster Jim Delahunt was presenting a racing event at Hamilton, South Lanarkshire when a domestic drama unfolded behind him. A little kid threw a royal tantrum and refused to listen and threw himself on the ground! The entire act took place while Delahunt was on air previewing the race.

Though the senior anchor was not aware, a teenage girl with the ‘naughty’ kid, realised they were in the frame and tried to convince the boy to behave. But when that did not work, she is seen dragging the ‘delinquent’ child by his one leg and it’s hilarious!

Furthermore, the Hamilton Park Races‏ tweeted out the clip and said they would love to hear from the parents of the kids.

However, this is not the first time kids crashed live TV. Remember the famous sibling who interrupted their dad’s interview with the BBC? It’s here in case you want to see it again.

Watch video here

