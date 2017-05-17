WATCH: High school bully gets slammed — he definitely picked on the wrong kid

The incident took place at a school in US. (Source: Daily Mail) The incident took place at a school in US. (Source: Daily Mail)

Most of us know a bully, and unfortunately few have also been at the receiving end of their ill-treatment. Bullies go about with a strange sense of entitlement, thinking they can do whatever they want, with whomever they want to. However, according to a video that’s gone viral and was later shared by Daily Mail, there can always be a twist to the tale.

In the video that was evidently shot at a high school one can see a student walk to up his classmate and after talking to him for sometime suddenly punches him hard. But, surprisingly, the shorter and the apparently meeker student does not remain quiet, but picks up the bully and flogs him to the ground.

Needless to say people are loving the video.

Watch the video here.

