WATCH: Hey Pritameyva! This Sanskrit version of Sia’s Cheap Thrills beats ’em all

Quite possibly one of the most popular contemporary songs to inspire countless covers, versions and dance-offs, SIA’s Cheap Thrills keeps returning in various avatars on the online space – be it people dancing to it, singing it in a very different way or even creating a Indian classical music version of it. And just when one would imagine that we’ve heard and seen it all, in comes a version in one of the most ancient – and widely acknowledged as the most scientific – languages in the world, Sanskrit!

Yes, pritameyva, we’re not kidding you on this one. Just listen to the song here.

Heck! Now we should also have a Klingon version or a Bhojpuri cover of this as well!

