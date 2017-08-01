WATCH: HEROIC pilot lands plane ‘BLIND’ after hailstones crack windscreen

The captain’s heroic ‘blind’ landing is being widely applauded across social media. (Source: Youtube) The captain’s heroic ‘blind’ landing is being widely applauded across social media. (Source: Youtube)

In what is being hailed as a miraculous escape for 127 passengers and crew members aboard a Turkish airlines flight recently, a heroic pilot landed the aeroplane ‘blind’ after the cockpit’s windscreen was smashed due to a hailstorm, and there was some malfunction in the flight’s auto-pilot function.

Video of the amazing landing is now being shared widely online, with people applauding the pilot’s bravery. Captain Alexander Akopov had to make an emergency landing of the Atlasglobal flight en route to Erkan, Cyprus, at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport on July 27, when his visibility was compromised because of the crack in the windscreen. According to news reports, the captain said the hailstones were the size of hen’s eggs, almost tearing off the nosecone; the crew was apparently celebrating the landing as if it was a ‘second birthday’.

According to reports, Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko congratulated the captain and awarded him with the Ukrainian Order of Courage.

