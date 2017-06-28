WATCH: Here’s what happened when Americans tasted desi Frooti for the first time

Most were floored by the drink one even gave it 11 out of 10! (Source: Rickshawali/ Youtube) Most were floored by the drink one even gave it 11 out of 10! (Source: Rickshawali/ Youtube)

It’s summer time and for Indians, it’s only mangoes that make the sultry heat bearable. And when real mangoes aren’t there it’s our favourite Frooti that keeps us going. While the drink is absolute hit across the country, foreigners have no clue what it is. So, a Youtuber decided to get Americans try it and the results will leave you in splits.

It seems Americans may be used to fruit juices but not much tasted mango juice and when they did, they simply loved it. While two people said it reminded them of “home” as they have similar drinks in Korea and Mexico, others were floored and agreed they loved it.

Youtube star Rickshawali is known for making Americans try desi food. And after doses of Kurkure and Hajmola, it was time for Frooti.

