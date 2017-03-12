Watch: Heartbreaking video of a baby monkey hugging and weeping over its dead mother’s body is making people cry

The little one kept clinging onto its mother and tried hard to wake up the adult monkey. (Source: Save Wildlife/ Facebook) The little one kept clinging onto its mother and tried hard to wake up the adult monkey. (Source: Save Wildlife/ Facebook)

Relationship of a mother and child is always very special, be it human beings or animals the bond is beyond words. And for a young one, his or her mother is the entire world. Losing your loved ones is painful but for a little kid losing a mother is just unimaginable.

A similar incident happened when a mother monkey was knocked down by a speeding car in near Elanthur on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka National highway, while she was crossing the road. The mother succumbed to her injuries on the spot after she was hit by a speeding vehicle. The younger one seeing its mother hurt rushed to the spot and tried to wake her up. “It kept its ears on her chest as if checking her heartbeat. Soon it realised that the mother had died, and it started to weep,” Times of India reported. The heart-wrenching visuals and the incorrigible scene brought witnesses to tears.

“Losing a loved one will be painful for not just human beings. Animals too mourn. We saw the young monkey weeping over the carcass of its mother,” said K Saravanan, an eye-witness.

Watch video here

Later the police came in and separated the griefing baby from the carcass of the adult ape. The report also added that the baby jumped from one tree to another as the villagers carried out the last rites of the mother.

Video footage of the incident has been shared on various social media platform and the heartbreaking clip has gone viral.

