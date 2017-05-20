WATCH: Gordan Ramsay reviewed Priyanka Chopra’s dish, and his remarks aren’t surprising at all!

Priyanka Chopra was one among the many celebrities Gordon Ramsay roasted on the Live show. (Source: Gordon Ramsay/ Instagram, AP file photo) Priyanka Chopra was one among the many celebrities Gordon Ramsay roasted on the Live show. (Source: Gordon Ramsay/ Instagram, AP file photo)

Multi Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay loves to roast — well, both food and people. What’s funny is that people seem to enjoy his savage remarks and insults. It is well-known that Ramsay doesn’t like sugar-coating his words, but the way he garnishes his words with red chillies takes it to a whole new level! For quite some time now Twitterati have been tagging the celebrity chef to get his expert reviews — and unsurprisingly, he has lambasted most of them in his own inimitable way.

ALSO READ | Gordon Ramsay mocks Mumbai man’s Medu Vada; Twitterati explode in fury

So, it was only normal when he took the same route on the chat show ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’. The host asked him to review some recipes and dole out his views. However, the only twist was that the food was cooked by celebrities. And one of the special guests on the show was our desi girl Priyanka Chopra!

ALSO READ | ‘Is that a dog chew? Disgusting!’ Tweeple love being insulted for their food on Twitter by Gordon Ramsay

Cohen thought it would be a great idea to have Gordon Ramsay reviewing the Instagram dishes but he would only reveal the name of the cook after saying Ramsay’s remarks out loud. Well, as expected, it didn’t go too well. And somehow, Chopra was caught in cross-fire too.

Watch the full video here.

Cohen showed many pictures and suddenly there was a picture of khichdi and chicken soup. While Cohen could hardly pronounce khichdi, Ramsay seemed very unimpressed by the dish and in his expert remark, he said, “I mean, it looks like dog dinner”. Sadly the picture was taken from none other than Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account, a food she had made for her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri.

Here’s the food from Chopra’s profile that the chef reviewed.

Well, we guess it’s okay because in the very same segment, he grilled a dish made by Martha Steward and said: “That looks like it caught a disease.” If he could be so harsh to ladies who have cookbooks and culinary degrees under their belts, the negative remark for our desi star doesn’t seem that bad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd