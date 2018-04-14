WATCH: Giraffe sticks head inside car, gets trapped and smashes stuff!

Wondering how it got inside? It all started when the couple opened the window to feed it. (Source: MoMedia/YouTube) Wondering how it got inside? It all started when the couple opened the window to feed it. (Source: MoMedia/YouTube)

It is sheer delight to discover the habitat of wild animals and observe them from afar. But, what if they get too close? Things get out of the hand at times, don’t they? In one such incident, a giraffe got up close and personal and stuck its head inside a car at West Midland Safari Park in Britain. Well, it all started when the family started feeding it at the drive-through zoo.

However, it wasn’t entirely the creature’s fault as their rules clearly state: “Do not allow animals to put their head inside your vehicle. Keep your windows half-shut.” It has also been reported that the couple “went into panic mode” and “didn’t think straight”. Later, the zoo keeper drove over and used food as bait to check on the giraffe.

Watch the video here.

Isn’t the incident unusual and amusing? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

