WATCH: Shirish Kunder just shared this film critic’s Telugu movie review in English; it’ll leave you in splits

Talking on the camera is difficult and often people any anchor would vouch for it. Saying things on your mind spontaneously, framing the right sentence and getting all your thoughts together is no joke. And when it comes to reviewing a film, that too by your favourite actor, it’s only understandable that you get carried away. Something similar happened to a ‘film critic’ while he was reviewing recent Telugu hit, Patel S.I.R.

He fell short of words to praise the film and its actor Jagapati Babu. He was so moved by the film that he literally created a few words in English, and we are not kidding!

“Almost movie is super…songs are MODABLE….this movie is HIGITATING to everybody,” says the reviewer showering praises on the lead actor. “If you will not see this movie, half of the life is waste!”, urging fans to hit the theatres and watch the exceptional double role by Jagapati Babu Sir.

Well, we don’t know about the film, but surely his review is a blockbuster hit. His review shared by Shirish Kunder‏ on Twitter and he liked the man so much that even called him a “legend”.

Like Kunder, scores of Twitter users have been left in splits since it was shared. And we bet you will be LOL-ing too.

Watch the video here

The best film reviewer of our times! Our reviewers must learn the art of film reviewing from this gentleman. Legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qVJq4jBsYv — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) July 23, 2017

Sadly, few users spilled the beans and gave away that he is a comedian, and his fake English is just an act. The man, known as the Modable Guy, is quite popular on YouTube and has been doing these funny reviews for many Telugu films. Though we are sad it’s a gimmick, nevertheless, it is entertaining.

