WATCH: Frozen fish dramatically springs back to life, leaves everybody baffled

Is this magic or deception? (Source: NTD Television/Facebook) Is this magic or deception? (Source: NTD Television/Facebook)

Although we aren’t sure if this is really a miracle or just another act of deception, this video of a frozen fish coming back to life would nonetheless intrigue you completely. Posted by NTD Television on Facebook, the clip has gone viral with more than 90 lakh views and almost 94,000 shares till the time writing.

The interesting clip shows a person taking a frozen fish out of a refrigerator and putting it in a container having water which already has a living black fish in it. The frozen fish starts defrosting in the water while turning silver in colour. Moments later, the frozen fish starts moving jauntily around the container along with the black one.

Watch the video.

