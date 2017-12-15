VIDEO: News anchor gets hit by a SNOWBALL before LIVE weather update, and it’s hilarious

News reporter Amy DuPont was hit by her co-worker with a snowball and she couldn’t stop laughing. (Source: FOX6 News Milwaukee/Facebook) News reporter Amy DuPont was hit by her co-worker with a snowball and she couldn’t stop laughing. (Source: FOX6 News Milwaukee/Facebook)

Winter is here and people can’t stop enjoying in the snow. From building a snowman to basking in a snowball fight — the season brings many fun activities for people. So, when a news anchor in Wisconsin, USA was preparing to go ‘live’ with a weather update, her cameraman decided to have a little fun. As Amy DuPont was getting ready to report the weather, she suddenly got hit with a snowball in her face, and could not stop giggling.

DuPont thought her colleague was kidding and tried to dodge first but even before she knew it, she was under the snowy ‘attack’. Her co-worker and friend, was seen rushing to her and saying sorry while laughing out loud. However, DuPont was a sport and updated her report saying, “This morning I was telling you that I wasn’t quite snowball fight ready…as you can see my face is red, so clearly it’s great snow for snowball fights!”

The footage of the cute snowball fight was posted on Facebook by the local channel and since then it is going viral. The channel too was in the mood for fun and assured that the reporter was fine and added, “But she did almost lose a fake eyelash.”

