WATCH: Foreigners beautifully sing Indian NATIONAL ANTHEM for the first time

As India celebrates its 71st Independence Day with fervour, hoisting the Indian flag and singing the national anthem across the country, there are many others also who are observing the day around the world. Being away from their homeland has not decreased their love for the country, instead, they often make others fall in love with India. Like always, Indian YouTube star Rickshawali was out on a mission to let the the world know a little more about India, and this time she made foreigners sing the Indian national anthem for the first time.

Yes, to “celebrate global freedom and diversity” she teamed up with eight other YouTubers and artistes, collaborating with them to sing the anthem written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore. “I wanted to celebrate global freedom and diversity. Unity and diversity is what India is all about and so is this video,” she wrote while releasing the video on YouTube.

Watch the video here

And if you have like the above video, then check out these four amazing national anthem videos released this Independence Day, that you must watch.

Indo-American music composer and conservationist and Grammy award winner Rickey Kej too released a beautiful rendition of the national anthem. Kej, who won the Grammy at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards for his album Winds of Samsara, highlighted the rich natural beauty of the country. “India is MORE than just humans! Fall in love with the Natural World of India,” the video description reads.

Watch the video here

Next, check out this flute rendition of Jana-Gana-Mana this Independence Day. Composed and performed by members of Flute Gurukul, this will move you.

Watch the video here

And to mark the special occasion, a radio channel from Bengaluru also released their national anthem video that has created a buzz online. Indigo 91.9 launched a capella version of the anthem sung by its staffs.

Watch video here

To celebrate #IndependenceDayIndia, we created an acapella version of the Indian National Anthem. Spread the patriotism – Like & Share. pic.twitter.com/icwkWh1Rab — Indigo 919 (@Indigo919_fm) August 15, 2017

Not to forget the heartwarming national anthem video launched by the Ministry of Human Resource ahead of Independence Day that features superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The anthem is sung in sign language and features differently abled children and is a great step towards inclusivity.

Watch the video here

