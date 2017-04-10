WATCH: This guy’s video to get back at woman who refused to remove her ‘smelly feet’ has gone viral

Irked by the visitor’s actions he posted a video about the incident online. (Source: Narong Thaopanya/ Facebook) Irked by the visitor’s actions he posted a video about the incident online. (Source: Narong Thaopanya/ Facebook)

As travellers expect cooperation and good behaviour from the natives while visiting a foreign country, the same thing can be expected from visitors too, isn’t it? Recently, a Thai guy was applauded when a foreign travellers kept her ‘smelly feet’ on a headrest of a seat in a bus.

Narong Thaopanya was travelling by a bus from Bangkok to Sukhothai province in northern Thailand on March 30, when a female co-passenger sitting behind him decided to keep her feet on the seat next to him.

ALSO READ | ‘One word says it all Asian’: Trump-supporting racist Airbnb host cancels guest’s reservation last minute

21-year-old Thaopanya said requested the blonde woman, believed to be French, many times to put her feet down but she refused. According to a report by the Metro, UK, he said that the smell was ‘rancid’ and made him feel physically sick on the boiling hot coach.

Irked by the gesture of the woman, Thaopanya decided to record her acts on camera. He posted picture and video of the traveller on social media and it has now gone viral. The video shows him, waiting patiently for the woman to realise her mistake before politely asking her to take down her feet. The footage shows her staring at him then and putting her legs up again.

Watch video here

“Would she have done this in her own country?” he asked. “People should be more respectful when they are visitors to other people’s countries,” he added criticising the ‘arrogant’ backpacker.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd