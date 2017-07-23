WATCH: Firemen rescuing a puppy from a burning house will reinstate your faith in humanity

The video has been shared over 12,000 times on Facebook at the time of writing. (Source: Bakersfield Fire Department/Facebook) The video has been shared over 12,000 times on Facebook at the time of writing. (Source: Bakersfield Fire Department/Facebook)

In the present day and age, kindness is increasingly becoming a rare virtue. Almost every other day we read about instances of abominable inhuman acts. And it goes without saying that animals are often at the receiving end of such actions. However not all is lost, and the recent act by the Bakersfield Fire Department in California, USA proves that. In a video shared by the Fire Department, one can see a puppy being rescued from a house that had caught fire in southwest Bakerfield. While the inhabitants had evacuated the place, the helpless dog was stuck inside. The officers rescued the dog from inside but the animal was unresponsive then. The firefighters then resuscitated the animal by using a specialised oxygen mask and high glow oxygen.

Watch the video here.

Their kind gesture has won several hearts online. The video that was uploaded on July 20, has over 12,000 reactions and more than 12,000 shares at the time of writing.Here are some of the reactions.

Amidst concerned queries and comments, they posted the picture of the animal on July 2. Nicknamed ‘Jack’ and one can see the animal had substantially improved in health. “BFD Firefighters are pleased to announce that our recently rescued patient, “Jack” has significantly improved. Jack spent the night receiving extensive oxygen therapy and suffered some respiratory tract injuries and burns to his feet, but is doing well now under a veterinarian’s care. Jack was reunited with his owners today and had a special visitor, BFD Fire Engineer Matt Smith (FS 1 C), who carried the canine from his burning home,” they wrote while sharing the picture.

