WATCH: A firefighter risking his life to save a suicidal woman will restore your faith in humanity

It’s shocking to see that, willingly and irrevocably, several people are steering towards the path of ending their own life. Yes, suicide rates are rising like never before! As shattering as the dreadful deed may sound to us, we are never in a position to do anything about it. Mostly, we hear about the news when it is too late, or sadly, when the damage is already done. However, sometimes things can be set right, and lives can be saved. A recent video showing the grit and fearlessness of a firefighter to save a woman’s life bears testimony to this fact.

In the video, one can see a woman in China sitting precariously outside her 15-storey apartment, and going by her actions it is not hard to infer that she seems ready to jump. However a firefighter, while tied to a safety harness, walks on an extremely narrow ledge, and finally rescues her. Tiptoeing on foot-wide, 15-story-high beam, he grabs the suicidal woman in Wuhu, Anhui province. Although, the woman does try to resist at first, but finally gives in.

Watch the video here.

Kudos to the selfless firefighter!

