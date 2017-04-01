WATCH: Father gets taste of his own medicine when his plan to trick son fails

The kid outwits his father! (Source: 9gag/Facebook) The kid outwits his father! (Source: 9gag/Facebook)

It’s April Fools’ Day, and in a way, it gives one the license to make a fool of anyone… much like Holi, when you can get away with your mischief without getting thrashed. But, hang on! What if your well-planned prank goes awry? How will you react if your plans to befool someone backfire? Well, wait and watch.

In a video posted by 9gag on Facebook, a father is all ready to trick his son to fall for a well-laid trap. Sitting beside an overturned material on the ground, the father tells his son that there is a bird underneath it which he needs to catch when the cover is lifted. He then repeats the instructions to charge his son up.

High on excitement, the son quickly throws his hand inside the moment his father removes the cover into what seems like a plastic bowl. But alas! His delicate hand lands on some poop instead of a bird. Having realised that he was foxed, the kid quickly smears some of it over his father’s face and settles the score, leaving the man feel terrible. The video has earned more than 45 lakh views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Tricking the trickster!

