Watch: Family organises funeral procession of Taiwanese politician with 50 pole-dancers performing on jeeps!

Around the world there are many bizarre rituals associated with funerals and ways in which communities honour the dead. But have you ever seen a pole-dancing brigade for a funeral procession? Well, then here you go. It’s not a hoax and it really happened in Taiwan, and the unusual video has now gone viral.

According to a report by the Taiwan News, the funeral procession of a former Chiayi County politician “featured 50 sexy girls pole dancing on top of 50 jeeps, attracting passersby to stop to watch”. The unique motorcade stretched for several kilometers and featured “traditional bands, drummer troupes, more than 100 imported luxury cars”along with the dancers performing atop jeeps.

Since the videos of the procession have been circulating on Chinese media and their domestic social network Weibo it has garnered way too much interest among the Netizens. According to a BBC report, users have been impressed by the flamboyance and fanfare. “Now this is what I call a funeral!” said one user, while another wrote: “Looks like when it comes to funeral matters, Taiwan still comes first.”

Though the former Chiayi County council speaker Tung Hsiang passed away in December last year at the age of 76, his funeral took place in the New Year. His family members arranged the gala event after they claimed that he came in dreams and said that he wanted a funeral of this kind. “He told us he wanted this through a dream two days before the funeral”, his brother Tung Mao-hsiung told local news channel CTS.

Though the event may be unique to the world, but it is a common practice in many parts of China and Taiwan. According to a report by the China Policy Institute, the stripping performances started out as something that gangsters did, but generally spread out to become common practice throughout Taiwan. They are primarily associated with the working class or poorer communities.”

