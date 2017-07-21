WATCH: Family kicked off JetBlue flight after 1-year-old kicks passenger’s seat

The flight spokesperson who asked the family to deplane was recorded on camera. The flight spokesperson who asked the family to deplane was recorded on camera.

Months after an Asian doctor was physically hurt and kicked off an United flight, several other incidents have come to light. Now, another airline, JetBlue, is being slammed for allegedly kicking off a family of five from its flight. Tamir Raanan and Mandy Ifrah were returning to Brooklyn, New York, from Fort Lauderdale when their 1-year-old Eden, who was sitting in Ifrah’s lap, became agitated and kicked the passenger’s seat in front. The New York family claimed they were ousted from the flight without any explanation or reason and were left stranded.

The evening flight got delayed and left the kids cranky. “She is about to have a bottle and kicked the lady in front of us. The lady huffed and puffed. She got up and said, ‘You should hold your baby’s feet.’ I said, ‘She is a baby — what would you like me to do? I’m sorry, and I am trying my best to control the situation right now’, ” Ifrah told the New York Post.

Soon, a flight attendant came up to them and asked them to disembark. When asked for an explanation, the attendant asked them to get off the plane so “we can discuss this.”

The airline company claimed the parents made “physical threats and profanities” to the other passenger and hence the decision was made to kick them off. “The customers were not removed due to the actions of their children,” JetBlue said in a response.

The family videotaped the incident and posted it on YouTube in two parts. The first part shows the parents refusing to disembark despite the flight attendant’s repeatedly requests while the second part shows them asking for an explanation at the gate and the mother breaking down.

Meanwhile, Raanan and his wife have been barred from flying with the airline. They were stranded in Florida while they luggage was shipped to New York in the JetBlue flight and were refunded $500.

