WATCH: Family Guy’s ‘sarcastic’ take on cow vigilantes in India is strong yet subtle

As cow vigilantes or gau rakshaks across India have been dominating headlines over the last few months, it seems they have attracted the attention of the animation world. Yes, gau rakshaks from India made it to the hit Amercian animated show — the Family Guy. Though the episode was aired last year in the US, it has garnered special attention from the country now – not the entire episode, but the tiny 30-second clip that features men with red buttons on the forehead (read tilak) and being sensitive about steak.

The clip which is doing rounds on social media is from the episode called “Road to India” which sarcastically takes on all the exotic stereotyping or cultural appropriation – from Kaun Banega Crorepati as west perceives it through Slum Dog Millionaire to westerners coming to India in search of tranquillity.

The episode is actually about the duo of Brian and Stewie flying down to India in search of Brain’s love Padma.

