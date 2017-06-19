WATCH: Eww! Costa Rican President accidentally swallows a wasp during a press briefing

He later took a sip of water to gulp it down! (Source: PZ Actual/ Facebook) He later took a sip of water to gulp it down! (Source: PZ Actual/ Facebook)

Leaders and politicians are often interrupted during a press conference or live interview by journalists. However, President of Costa Rica Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera had an unusual guest hindering his speech — a wasp! Yes, during a live press briefing a wasp flew at the president and he accidentally swallowed the insect. Smiling all for the camera, he kept answering and then took a sip of water to gulp it down. Ewww!

But the president must be commended for his composure and passing the incident with his humour. “I ate it, I ate the wasp!” Solís exclaimed, before bursting out laughing along with media personnel. “You don’t see that every day… they’re going to send it to CNN, pure protein!” the president laughed as he was handed a bottle of water by a member of his team.

Well, though it happened in a fraction of a second, people and cameramen did not miss the wasp going down the president’s throat. Footage of his briefing at the inauguration of an asphalt plant in Paso Real, Puntarenas is now going viral not for his speech for a completely different reason.

Watch video here

