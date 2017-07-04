Are you the IRRITATING guy who has to ALWAYS click a photo before eating? Watch this

This video will speak to those who enjoy photography and also those who do not. (Source: The Professional photographer/Facebook) This video will speak to those who enjoy photography and also those who do not. (Source: The Professional photographer/Facebook)

In the age of Instagram, almost all of us are looking for the perfect sunset, the perfect dreamy rain-soaked street, and the perfect foamy cup of coffee to click a picture of, put a filter on and post it online. But, like most cases, some people tend to go a tad overboard with it and things do go out of hand.

Now imagine going out for a date with someone like that? Sounds annoying already? Then you must watch this video that perfectly captures the plight of a person who, as the video says, “marries a photographer”.

In the video, one can see a couple ordering a cup of coffee, but rather than drinking it, the man goes to extreme lengths to get the “perfect shot” to Instagram it, while his wife stares in disbelief and anger (?) The video is extremely hilarious and no wonder is going viral. It has more than 5,000 reactions and around 2,500 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

