WATCH: Emirates air hostess filmed pouring champagne back into bottle; video goes viral

Russian passenger Yevgeny Kayumov said he accidentally shot it and was shocked when he found out. (Source: kaumoff/ Instagram) Russian passenger Yevgeny Kayumov said he accidentally shot it and was shocked when he found out. (Source: kaumoff/ Instagram)

Flying on Business class in an airplane comes with a lot of perks, and sipping a glass of champagne may be one of them. However, one doesn’t expect air hostesses to pour back unused Champagne back in a bottle. Definitely not from world’s best airlines — Emirates. Yes, you read it right.

Recently, a Russian passenger was travelling on business class in a Dubai-bound Emarites flight when he decided to film the luxuries on the upper deck of an A380. What he did not realise was that the first few seconds of the video captured a cabin crew member emptying the ends of a glass into a bottle.

Shocked by the footage the passenger, Yevgeny Kayumov, posted it on his Instagram account and tagged the airline company asking, “Is that normal practice Emirates?”

His post went viral and sparked a debate online and Emirates has ordered an investigation. The airline company also said that the flight attendant’s act wasn’t in line with the airlines rules, Express.co.uk reported.

“Emirates always strives to provide the top quality service. Actions recorded on this video do not comply with our quality standards. We are currently investigating the incident,” a spokesperson was quoted.

Watch the video here:

However, many came out in support of the flight attended and argued she was not at fault. On a Reddit thread about the video, which has over 3,000 comments a person said: “I’m a flight attendant – the attendant is probably pouring the unused champagne back in the bottle before take-off to then dispose of once the plane takes off.”

“We’re not allowed to pour things out while we’re on the ground. I bet they’re pouring it all back into the bottle so they can then pour it out at cruising instead of dumping it all in the trash that can making it all soggy,” she added.

