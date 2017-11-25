WATCH: Elephant crushes man to death after he tries to salute it; video goes viral

Onlookers recorded the shocking incident on mobile phones and now the videos of it are going viral across social media platforms. (Source: Dream City Siliguri/ Facebook) Onlookers recorded the shocking incident on mobile phones and now the videos of it are going viral across social media platforms. (Source: Dream City Siliguri/ Facebook)

We have heard stories about people foolishly going too close to wild animals and then, in turn, getting hurt badly. Something similar happened when a man in West Bengal was trampled by an elephant when it went near the animal to salute it. The accident occurred at Mahakal Dham area near Lataguri forest in Jalpaiguri district.

Onlookers recorded the shocking incident on mobile phones and now the videos of it are going viral across social media platforms. Videos show many vehicles waiting in a line by a road when an elephant approaches as a man keeps standing in his position. The angry animal first attacks him with its trunk before crushing him to death with its feet.

(Disclaimer: The video contains sensitive and disturbing content; viewer discretion is advised.)

Watch the video here:

Police said the victim, Sadik Rehman (40), worked as a security guard for the Jalpaiguri Central Cooperative Bank. “It is not clear why he did not run away on seeing the elephant and kept standing, even going near it. We are confident that he was not inebriated,” said a senior police officer of the district.

