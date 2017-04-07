WATCH: Einstein, the parrot, can bark like a dog and scare you like a ghost!

Are you smarter than Einstein, the parrot? (Source: Zoo Knoxville/Facebook) Are you smarter than Einstein, the parrot? (Source: Zoo Knoxville/Facebook)

Parrots are known for imitating and speaking like humans. But, this parrot has taken that skill to the next level. Einstein, the parrot, can bark like a dog, hoot like an owl, sing like the songbirds, sound like a spaceship and echo like a laser. Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true!

Owing to its talent and brilliant memory, the parrot is aptly named Einstein! Buzz is that the Congo African Grey parrot has a 200-word strong vocabulary. From an opera to a waterfall and a knock on the door — the parrot can make any sound you want it to!

As it turned 30 this Tuesday, Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee celebrated the bird’s birthday by showing off its mimicry skills and expressions. Posting a video on Facebook with the parrot’s trainer Adam Patterson, the zoo has grabbed a lot of attention on social media. What’s more, it sings “Happy Birthday” to itself too! Isn’t that incredible? See for yourself.

“Happy hatch day to Einstein! Zoo Knoxville’s beloved African grey parrot turns 30 today,” the caption reads.

Watch the video here.

African grey parrots are known to have near human-like levels of consciousness. And, Einstein in indeed special!

