WATCH: This man ate the most number of ghost chillies in just 2 minutes, and his reactions will make you cry

Bhut jolokia, the ghost chilli from India measures over 1,000,000 on the Scoville scale. (Source: Guinness World Records/ Youtube)

To get their name inked in the world record book, people attempt the most bizarre challenges, even the ones that can put their lives at risk. And, eating one of the world’s deadliest chillies definitely counts as a nerve-racking task. Neverthless, people don’t shy away from giving it a try as the thrill of entering the Guinness Book of world records is just too overwhelming!

To fulfill the same desire, Kevin Strahle, known as LA Beast, attempted to set a record by eating the most number of bhut jolokias, the Naga ghost peppers or one of the deadliest ghost chillies from India that measures over 1,000,000 on the Scoville scale. Even though, it no longer is the hottest chilli in the world, but many people have succumbed enormous holes in their stomach and throat after consuming these chillies. Luckily, nothing like that happened this time around, but his world record video and his reactions after eating the chillies will make you cry, seriously!

Watch the video here.

The young man set the record for eating 121.90 grammes (4.30 oz) of bhut jolokia chillies (ghost Peppers) eaten in two minutes at the Guinness World Records office in New York.

