WATCH: Eagle swoops in and steals fish from a boat; video goes viral with 1 million-plus views

There’s a reason why our parents always told us to cover our food and not let it lie around unattended. A family was enjoying a fishing trip when they got the shock of their life. As they were lazing in the sun, an eagle swooped in and stole some fish off their boat. Uploaded by Ashton Phillips on Facebook, the video has been captioned, “The Crab Park Chowdery rest and relaxation trip was given a magical moment to treasure.” Narrating his experience on the boat, Phillips told CBC News, “As we were sitting there cutting pieces of salmon… I noticed there were a few eagles flying around. I panned over and hit the slow (motion) right as this bird was coming right at us.”

Watch the video here.

The slo-mo video makes for a pretty cool watching. No wonder it has amassed over 1 million views on Facebook in just a couple of days.

