WATCH: Karnataka drunk man laughingly STEALS policeman’s bike, and his cap too!

It is a known fact that people tend to do irrational things when drunk. We have seen it around us, and may even be guilty of doing the same ourselves. Most of us have a ‘when-I-was-drunk’ story, and they’re usually funny and embarrassing, and sometimes, they’ll involve cops. Take, for instance, the case of this drunk man in Karnataka who decided to ride away on a police bike.

That was not all, the man thought it would be extremely funny to steal the cop’s cap as well, so much so that he was visibly giddy with excitement.

According to news agency ANI, the police had to chase him for almost 1km till they could get hold of him. And even then the seriousness of what he’d done had obviously not struck the man as he continued to laugh and giggle. A footage of the incident was captured on mobile camera and was tweeted by ANI, with the caption: “Drunk man attempts to run away with police bike in Karnataka’s Hassan, along with personnel’s cap.Police chased him for 1 km”.

Watch the hilarious video here.

Drunk man attempts to run away with police bike in Karnataka’s Hassan, along with personnel’s cap.Police chased him for 1 km(Mobile footage) pic.twitter.com/UO31VtEL6s — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

