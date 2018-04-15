WATCH: Driving school puts students’ phones on the line at parking lot to teach how to reverse a car!

Will you put your phone on the line? (Source: Shanghaiist/ Youtube) Will you put your phone on the line? (Source: Shanghaiist/ Youtube)

Getting a driving license is never easy and around the world, there is no dearth of epic fails when it comes to driving test. Remember the time, when a girl ramed her car into the driving test office and damaged the wall? But to ensure that new drivers are extra cautious, one driving school in China came up with a unique idea in their training treatment.

A school in Shandong province in Dezhou made students put their smartphones on the line in the parking space, while they were reversing their vehicle! What this meant was with one wrong move they would have to bid adieu to their beloved phone.

But if you think that it was the instructor who came up with the idea, then you are wrong. It was the students who came up with the wild idea. According to a report by Shanghaiist, “The school’s instructor said that the students actually came up with this idea themselves and everyone agreed to take part.”

Watch the video here

“He added that he noticed the exercise caused the students to employ an extra bit of caution and everyone’s phone escaped unscathed,” he added.

