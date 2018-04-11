CCTV footage: Car stops mid-highway, leads to massive truck crashes; coolly drives off 

Have you also faced bad drivers on road? (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook) Have you also faced bad drivers on road? (Source: Shanghaiist/Facebook)

If you are someone who drives on a daily basis, then dodging bad drivers is probably something you are used. A video, shared by Shanghaiist on Facebook, features one of the many irresponsible drivers who fail to understand basic traffic rules while driving. The 20-second clip shows a white vehicle halting midway on the highway after the driver notices that s/he has missed the turn. Without keeping a track of other vehicles on the road, the car stops.

To avoid a crash with the car, an approaching truck manoeuvers to another lane but ends up tilting instead. Another lorry managed a close save by slowing down and turning its wheel. Meanwhile, after creating quite a chaos on the road, the driver of the white car is seen changing the lanes and finally taking the road exit it initially missed. It is quite unfortunate that people are this casual on the road.

Watch the video here:

Have you also faced bad drivers on the road? Tell us in the comments section below.

